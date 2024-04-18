Plymouth Man Arrested And Charged With PPP Fraud

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth man Joseph Kerrissey III was recently arrested and charged with three counts of wire fraud in connection with fraudulent Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of businesses he owned during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The charges suggest that Kerrissey inaccurately stated both that he was not on probation during the relevant period and that the application also included fraudulent tax forms.

Charges of wire fraud carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and fines of up to $250,000 if found guilty.

The announcement was made by Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Inspector Ketty Larco-Ward of the U.S. Postal Inspection Services Boston Division; and Special Agent Harry Chavis Jr., who was placed in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation, Boston Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Sullivan of the Major Crimes Unit will prosecute the case.

Kerry has since been released following an initial appearance before the U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kelley.