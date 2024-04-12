Police Release Statement on Rescue Operations at Oak Bluffs Ferry Terminal

OAK BLUFFS — Police in Oak Bluffs have released a statement on the Thursday night incident that left one vehicle submerged.

The following is the full statement:

The Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department responded Thursday, April 11 th , 2024, at 9:27PM at the request of Oak Bluffs Police Department for a report of a vehicle submerged with an occupant in the water at the Steamship Authority Terminal.

Before Fire and EMS Personnel arrived on the scene, the vehicle intentionally rammed an Oak Bluffs Police cruiser occupied by Sergeant Wiggin and a subsequent pursuit through Town ensued. The vehicle then proceeded to elude law enforcement, breached the locked gate of the Steamship Authority Terminal, traveled down the wooden pier, and launched into the ocean.

The joint response effort was immediate and effective. The Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department’s Dive Team was activated; 2 Fire apparatuses, 1 ALS Ambulance, 1 EMS vehicle, a Rehab Unit responded; and 567 Marine Unit was promptly deployed, with both Fire and Police Personnel onboard, to provide critical assistance.

Oak Bluffs Fire, EMS, Police as well as Massachusetts State Police personnel secured the scene and provided necessary scene lighting. The sole occupant/driver of the submerged vehicle managed to self-extricate but encountered difficulty swimming to safety.

The individual was spotted by Oak Bluffs Fire and Police Personnel, swam to the end of the concrete dolphin on the left side of the slip, climbed a ladder, and reached the pier.

Oak Bluffs Police and Fire personnel were able to safely rescue the individual and bring them aboard the Marine Unit, where Oak Bluffs Police Officers took the individual into custody.

The individual was subsequently transported by Oak Bluffs EMS Personnel to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

The response efforts were further bolstered by the presence of Massachusetts State Police on scene. The Oak Bluffs Harbor Master, Oak Bluffs Shellfish Department, Steamship Authority, United States Coast Guard and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, were duly notified of the situation.