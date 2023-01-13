Projected Mega Millions Prize Would Be 4th Biggest in U.S. History

HYANNIS – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, as the grand prize for the drawing on Friday, January 13 is estimated to be $1.35 billion.

With a cash option estimated at about $708 million, the prize would be the second-largest in the Mega Millions’ history as well as the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday for $2 each prior to the 11 p.m. drawing.

State lottery officials are reminding residents to play responsibly, especially as the jackpot reaches historic levels.