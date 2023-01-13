You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Projected Mega Millions Prize Would Be 4th Biggest in U.S. History

January 13, 2023

HYANNIS – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, as the grand prize for the drawing on Friday, January 13 is estimated to be $1.35 billion.

With a cash option estimated at about $708 million, the prize would be the second-largest in the Mega Millions’ history as well as the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday for $2 each prior to the 11 p.m. drawing.

State lottery officials are reminding residents to play responsibly, especially as the jackpot reaches historic levels.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


