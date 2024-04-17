You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Property Master Plan Development Sought For Former Marstons Mills School Property

April 17, 2024

Image from Town of Barnstable

MARSTONS MILLS – The Town of Barnstable is seeking to create a master site development plan at the former Marstons Mills Elementary School property.

According to a statement from the Barnstable Planning and Development Department, the plan for the 14-acre parcel aims to meet community needs, respect the history and character of the village center, and follow sustainable development guidelines.

The school at 2095 Main Street was demolished last summer after it closed in 2009.

A workshop for public feedback is scheduled on Tuesday, April 30th at 6 p.m. at Liberty Hall on Main Street. There is a Zoom meeting on Thursday May 2nd. A site walk at the school grounds will take place on Saturday May 4th at 9 a.m. You can also interact on the Town of Barnstable website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


