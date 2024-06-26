Provincetown Closes Beaches Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are notifying the public that all Provincetown beaches are closed for swimming until further notice due to elevated bacteria levels detected by local water monitors.

Health advisories have also been issued at Mashpee-Wakeby Pond at Attaquin Park in Mashpee and at Pilgrim Lake in Orleans, where further testing will be done and a status update will be provided on Thursday.

Health experts say that exposure to water with elevated bacteria levels can lead to illness in humans and pets, prompting the temporary bans on swimming.