Provincetown Launches Sewer Connection Assistance For Low And Mid Income Residents

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown has launched the Sewer Connection Assistance Program, an initiative to help low and medium-income homeowners in Phase 6 pay to connect their properties with the municipal sewer system.

The program is administered by the Town’s Housing Office using a $425,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds and offers financial assistance of up to 100% of the associated costs, with a cap of $20,000.

Homeowners making 80% or less of Area Median Household Income, live in Provincetown year-round, and whose household assets excluding their primary residence do not exceed $200,000 are eligible for the interest-free program loan, which is repayable on a pro-rated basis upon sale or transfer of the property.

Interested applicants can attend a workshop on Monday, February 5 at 4 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center to learn more.

The application deadline is February 12.

To view the application, click here.