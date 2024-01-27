Provincetown Receives $800k Grant for MacMillan Pier

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown has received $800,000 from the state for its MacMillan Pier improvement project.

The money comes from the Seaport Economic Council and targets security, public safety and commercial fishing improvements.

“MacMillan Pier’s success is vital to Provincetown,” said Town Manager Alex Morse in a statement.

“I want to thank the Provincetown Public Pier Corporation and pier management for their stewardship as well as their efforts in applying for and receiving grants to help enhance the Pier for tenants, residents, and visitors.

The site provides a place for recreation like charter fishing, whale watching and more, as well as retail opportunity for local establishments.

According to town officials, Provincetown was one of six communities to receive a Seaport Economic Council Grant announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

“Our coastal communities are crucial to our maritime and ocean-based economy,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“These grants will play a crucial role in our efforts to ensure that communities have the resources necessary to reach their full potential, strengthen their maritime economy, promote economic development, and support resilient infrastructure for years ahead.”