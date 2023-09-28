Provincetown Special Town Meeting Warrant Made Available

PROVINCETOWN – A Special Town Meeting has been called for by the Provincetown Select Board for Monday, October 23, at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium at Town Hall to act on Town Warrant Articles related to housing and other items.

The Town Meeting Warrant has now been made available so residents can be aware of what will be discussed during the meeting.

The main reason the Select Board called the Special Town Meeting is for voters to consider the purchase of properties on Nelson Avenue for future housing development.

Other warrant articles include prior year bills, establishing a Provincetown Municipal Airport Enterprise Fund, capital funding for transfer station trash trailers, and Eversource Easement for a Transformer at the Police Station on Jerome Smith Road.

The town will hold a Special Town Meeting Forum on Wednesday, October 18, to present information about the articles on the warrant and answer questions from residents.

Any person may attend a Town Meeting, but only registered voters of the Town of Provincetown may vote.