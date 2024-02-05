Provincetown To Begin Issuing Resident And Visitor Parking Permits

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown recently announced that it will start issuing Resident and Visitor Parking Permits for the 2024 season on Monday, February 5.

Paid and permit parking will go into effect on May 1, and residents are encouraged to apply as early as possible before the busy season begins, with tiered price points available for residents with varying needs, including no-cost permits for seniors.

Permits are also available for visitors, contractors, and tradespeople, with all applicants required to provide a copy of their driver’s license and registration during registration and pay all outstanding taxes and fees to acquire their permit.

Assistance for those applying for their permits is available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, and on Fridays from 8 am to 11:300 am at the Parking Permit Office in the lower level of Town Hall.

Additionally, the town has altered its traffic regulations so that senior residents need only apply once every four years so that a senior receiving their permit in 2024 will have a valid permit until 2028 as long as their vehicle, residence, and license plates are unchanged.

