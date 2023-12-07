Provincetown VFW Donates To Mass Maritime Academy In Honor Of Fallen Hero

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Maritime Academy has received a $50,000 donation from Provincetown Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3152, to establish a scholarship in honor of Lewis Armstrong Young, a Provincetown native and veteran who passed away in 1918 during the First World War.

Young enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve Force in 1917 and served aboard the U.S.S. Marietta, where he died while stationed in Europe.

Charter members of the Provincetown VFW posthumously named their post in honor of Young in the 1930s.

The donation will serve as one of the final acts of the VFW post, whose building bearing Young’s name was demolished in 2020.

“The Lewis Armstrong Young Scholarship will keep the legacy of the Provincetown hometown hero alive,” said Merchant Marine Captain Allan Metcalfe, who represented the academy during the presentation ceremony in which the funds were awarded.

“The Academy is grateful to VFW Post 3152 not only for this significant donation,” he said, “but also for its work over the many years as an advocate on behalf of local veterans.”