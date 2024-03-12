You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Quick Clips: No Waiting Lists Crucial for Those Suffering Substance Use with Brightview Health

March 12, 2024

Lee Wright with Brightview Health says there are no waiting lists for those suffering from substance use disorders when they ask for their services. She says lowering hurdles is the only way to help those who need it most.

