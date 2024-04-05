Regional Nonprofits Partner To Provide Specialized Care For Type 1 Diabetes

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) and the Lillylulu Foundation are partnering to create an integrated endocrine services program focused on Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).

Using an initial $100,000 commitment from the foundation, the program will develop a care model linking consulting endocrinologists and nurse care managers with individual patients’ primary care providers, building customized and tailored care that is lacking for T1D patients under current care models.

“This is particularly acute on Cape Cod with underserved communities and those patients that rely primarily on the community health center model to receive the required care to live day-to-day with T1D and other endocrine-focused needs,” said Dr. Damian K.L. Archer, CEO of Outer Cape Health Services.

“OCHS and the Lillylulu Foundation believe this partnership will be the catalyst to formalize the integrated endocrine services care model on Cape Cod. Lillylulu’s gift will immediately enhance the resources available to proactively reach our high-risk patients and those most in need,” he said.

The Lillylulu Foundation, founded to address systematic deficiencies in T1D care, raised much of the funds for the project through a partnership with “The Monomoy Shootout Fishing for a Cure” event in Chatham, which raised over $600,000 for the foundation.

“The Lillylulu Foundation remains keenly focused on innovative and creative care to lift patients who face significant barriers due to challenging social determinants of health,” said Lillylulu President John Lashar.

“In addition to hopefully attracting more donors and additional capital interested in such a direct impact program,” he added, “this partnership is hopeful that we will create a roadmap for other programs and institutions to follow so basic care and support can be integrated for the benefit of all, while closing the inequity gaps that exist today.”