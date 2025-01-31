Registration Deadline This Weekend For Popular Relay Run

MASHPEE – As Heroes in Transition (HIT) prepares for the tenth edition of its Annual Ruck4HIT relay run at the end of April, organizers are informing the public that the deadline to register for the event is this Sunday, February 2, 2025.

There are 22 teams currently registered for the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, which grew from humble beginnings as the brainchild of HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer and Army Reservist Ray Regan and has grown to attract racers from throughout New England and across the country.

The event raises funds and awareness in support of military families over 36 hours from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, April 26, on a course threading through every town in the Cape, with funds being distributed to 15 HIT programs.

“This is a one-in-a-kind event that brings people from throughout the country to the Cape to push themselves physically and mentally, all to support the important work being done by Heroes In Transition,” said Spencer.

“What makes the Ruck4HIT so unique is that runners wear rucksacks which symbolize the burdens our military members and veterans carry on a daily basis in service to our country,” she said. “The rucksack is a reminder of the sacrifices they are making and have made, and a way for us to show our support and gratitude to them.”

In addition to runners, the event is also looking for course volunteers, with the deadline to sign up as a volunteer coming in early April.

To sign up to run or to volunteer, click here.