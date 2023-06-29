You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released at West Dennis Beach

June 29, 2023

Photo courtesy of the New England Aquarium

WEST DENNIS – A group of rehabilitated sea turtles were released into the water at West Dennis Beach by the New England Aquarium on Wednesday.

Aquarium officials said four turtles, part of the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley species, were unable to regulate their body temperature within Cape Cod Bay last fall.

In turn, they spent seven months at their Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy receiving treatment.

After a final examination, the aquarium determined that the turtles were ready to return to their natural habitat in Nantucket Sound.

Over 500 cold-stunned turtles were treated by the New England Aquarium during the 2022 season.

