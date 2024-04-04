Closures and Detours for Two Yarmouth Sites Due to Road Work



YARMOUTH – Road work is underway at two Yarmouth locations which will necessitate road closures and detours through the spring.

The first site is on Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and Seaview Ave.

The roadway will be limited to 1 lane from 7AM – 5PM. Officials said drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The second is on South Shore Drive between Mayo Rd and Run Pond Rd. The roadway will be closed to through traffic during work hours 7AM – 3PM.

There will be a detour during the work, which is expected to continue through Memorial Day Weekend, according to the town’s police department.