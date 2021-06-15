You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Robotic Ship Sets Off to Retrace the Mayflower’s Journey

Robotic Ship Sets Off to Retrace the Mayflower’s Journey

June 15, 2021

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — More than four centuries after the Mayflower departed from England on a historic sea journey to America, another trailblazing vessel with the same name has set off to retrace the voyage.  

This Mayflower is a sleek, modern robotic ship that is carrying no human crew or passengers.

It’s being piloted by sophisticated artificial intelligence technology for a trans-Atlantic crossing that could take up to three weeks, in a project aimed at revolutionizing marine research.

IBM, which built the ship with nonprofit marine research organization ProMare, confirmed the Mayflower Autonomous Ship began its trip early Tuesday.

By UROOBA JAMAL, Associated Press
