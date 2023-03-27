Route 6A Sewer Improvements Planned in Barnstable

HYANNIS – Sewer improvements on Route 6A in the vicinity of 3010 Main Street in Barnstable will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday March 29.

Localized traffic will be reduced to a single-lane alternating between the connections with Rendezvous Lane and Crocker Lane.

Police details will be available to assist in directing traffic and town officials are asking residents to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas.

The construction plans to improve the reliability of the sewer system in the area.

For questions or project updates visit the Department of Public Works website.