Sandwich Schools Get New Superintendent

SANDWICH – The Sandwich School Committee has unanimously approved a three-year contract for Dr. Joseph Maruszczak.

His first official day on the job will be July 1, athough he told committee members at their most recent meeting that he was already working on his transition into the role with staff.

“Words can’t effectively express how excited I am, how enthused I am, to start this real critical work,” said Maruszczak.

He added that he will host a series of “coffee hours” through the summer and fall to better connect with the district’s community.

This will be in addition to a robust online presence on social media, where Maruszczak said he intends to carry on his tradition of engaging with students in an informative and jovial manner.

“Twitter is the first place I do snow day announcements. I do take a perverse joy in trolling, oh say high school students about snow day announcements but it’s all good, clean fun.”

Maruszczak also said he has procured a place to live in town to better connect with the community he will be serving.