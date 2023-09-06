Schedule Changes Made to Energy Service Rates

BARNSTABLE – Changes are coming to the basic service rates used by Eversource and National Grid as the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities have issued orders for the electric supply adjustments.

Basic service periods will be changed to six-month periods for both Eversource and National Grid’s small business and residential customers, while large business accounts will be changed to three-month periods.

Massachusetts law states that electricity supplies must be procured in a competitive market with basic services gained through a competitive bidding process.

Below is the complete press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.