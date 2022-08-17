You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Search Halted for 2nd Brother who Jumped Off “Jaws Bridge”

August 17, 2022

EDGARTOWN (AP) – State police say the search for the second of two brothers from Jamaica who went missing after jumping into the water from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been suspended because of hazardous conditions.

Authorities said Tuesday that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin were among four people who jumped from the so-called Jaws Bridge on the Massachusetts island on Sunday night. The brothers began to struggle in the current and did not make it to shore.

The body of the older brother was recovered Monday morning.

The brothers worked at a local restaurant.

The bridge’s official name is the American Legion Memorial Bridge.

From The Associated Press

