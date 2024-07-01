Seashore Advisory Commission Meeting Monday

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod National Seashore Federal Advisory Commission is meeting today for the second time since being reauthorized.

In 2017, the federal government under the Trump administration ordered the commission to stop having meetings, but Congressman William Keating and Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren successfully pushed for the action to be reversed.

The commission was established to provide the government with advice on how to best manage the area.

The topic at Monday’s meeting is fresh water. The agendas of the next three meetings, scheduled through October, are zoning, fire and climate/coastal resiliency.

Visitors can attend in person at the Salt Pond Visitor Center for the meeting happening at 1 p.m. or they can register via Zoom.