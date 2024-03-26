Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Panel Reconvening

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore’s Federal Advisory Commission is reconvening after a seven-year hiatus.

In 2017, the federal government under the Trump administration ordered that the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission stop holding meetings. The commission was established to provide the government with advice on how to best manage the area. Their meetings dated back to the creation of the Seashore in 1961.

Congressman William Keating and Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren pushed for the commission to be reauthorized for several years, finally being able to celebrate a win in January of 2023. Keating says the commission plays a vital role in advising the CCNS superintendent on the operation of the national treasure.

“I look forward to working with the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission as we together navigate challenges that affect the National Seashore and our towns,” says CCNS Superintendent Jen Flynn. “The commission members bring deep local and regional knowledge and a dedicated commitment to their communities. I appreciate their willingness to engage in this public service.”

This past fall, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland appointed 16 individuals from nominations made by the six Outer Cape towns that encompass the National Seashore, as well as members representing Barnstable County and the state of Massachusetts. To view everyone on the commission, click here.

The first meeting will be held on Monday, April 8th at 1 p.m. at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham. The meeting is open to the public.