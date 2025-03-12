Season’s First North Atlantic Right Whale Mother and Calf Spotted in Cape Cod Bay

PROVINCETOWN – The season’s first North Atlantic Right Whale mother and calf pair has been spotted in Cape Cod Bay.

It marks the beginning of the annual return of the endangered species, which raises its young in local waters. The Center for Coastal Studies says aerial observers spotted them about five miles west of Great Islands, Wellfleet.

“The first sighting of mother/calf pairs in Cape Cod Bay each season is always an exciting moment that brings hope for the species. Their presence confirms successful calving in the southeastern U.S. during the winter months and marks a crucial stage in the calves’ early development,” said Dr. Daniel Palacios, Director of the Center’s Right Whale Ecology Program who recently took over for Charles “Stormy” Mayo.

Given the critically endangered status of North Atlantic right whales, every birth is vital for population recovery. The long-term survival of the species depends on these calves, highlighting the urgent need to protect Cape Cod Bay as a critical habitat where they feed and nurse.”

The mother whale was identified as 31 year old Nauset, first spotted with this newborn calf in December off of Georgia.

During this survey, observers also identified Nauset’s first-ever calf born in 2013, Monomoy.

Center officials said the arrival of right whale mothers and their calves in Cape Cod Bay is an encouraging event, given that North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered.

Their population is estimated to be just 372 individuals.