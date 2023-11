HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable will begin work at the 725 Main Street Sewer Pump Station site on November 13.

Work will occur Monday through Friday, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is part of the Town’s Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation Program.

There was a public informational meeting to review the project on February 15, of this year, which included a public comment period.

To review the meeting recording and supportive presentation materials visit their website.