Springtime Herring Counting Underway

April 9, 2024

Archive photo of the Brewster herring run.

WELLFLEET – The Association To Preserve Cape Cod says annual herring-counting activities have begun.

Dedicated, trained volunteers will be counting the fish at a designated point until June 15th. Each spring, they migrate from the sea to freshwater ponds in order to spawn.

The APCC forwards the data to the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries, who are responsible for management of the species.

There has been a moratorium on taking or catching any river herring since 2005. 

For more information on the APCC’s herring run program, click here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

