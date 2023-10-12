You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Staff for Fire Department Headlines Orleans Special Town Meeting

October 12, 2023

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Orleans 2023 Fall Special Town Meeting set for Monday night will see voters tackle more funding for fire department staffing.

If approved, Article 3 would allow a Proposition 2 ½ override to fund 8 new firefighter positions.

The amount needed would be just over $1 million, $925,000 of which would be covered by the override for salaries and benefits, and the remaining $231,000 for equipment paid for through free cash.

If approved, voters would still need to give the go-ahead to the initiative at special town election on November 7.

First responders across the Cape have reported increased calls even in the off-season following an influx of more year-round residence during COVID. Towns including Eastham, Wellfleet and Provincetown have also bolstered their departments.

The special town meeting will be held on Monday at 6 pm at the Nauset Middle School Gym.

Also on the warrant is an article to fund pump repairs for Well No. 4 for $15,000 at the recommendation of the town’s engineer.

For the full Town Meeting Warrant, click here.

