State Announces Health Care Workers Loan Repayment

HYANNIS – The state has announced a $130 million loan repayment program to help retain workers in the health care field.

Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the program is needed.

“The pandemic has exacerbated workforce shortages across the health care and human services sector in both the public and private markets, placing significant stress on our health care providers, their staff and our Massachusetts residents seeking care,” Sudders said.

The program is open to professionals like doctors and nurses, social workers, psychiatrists, substance use recovery coaches, and case managers who work at community health centers and other health care facilities.

Eligible loans include government loans and commercial loans from banks, insurance companies, and schools.

The state has contracted with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers for the initiative.

Repayment awards will vary from $12,500 to $300,000 per person with a number of factors determining the amount.

People who can communicate with patients in a language besides English and that skill is in need in the location where the applicant works will be prioritized.

Applicants who have provided care to medically underserved patients or who are employed at a designated Community Behavioral Health Center will also be prioritized.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.

More details on how to apply for the program will be made available next month through the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter