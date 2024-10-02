You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Announces Thirteenth Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Year

October 2, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Public Health officials announced this past weekend the thirteenth human case of West Nile virus in the state this year, with a confirmed case in southern Essex County.

The thirteen human cases represent more than a doubling of cases from last year when there were six human cases in the state, and come alongside 332 positive mosquito samples taken statewide.

According to the Department of Public Health, infection risk will remain elevated until the first hard frosts, and residents and visitors should continue to practice safety measures such as utilizing EPA-registered repellents while outdoors, draining standing water at their homes, and remaining vigilant during peak biting times at dusk and dawn.

