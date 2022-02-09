State Auditor Suzanne Bump Discusses Budgeting Priorities For 2023 Fiscal Year

HYANNIS – State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump recently testified in front of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means to discuss budgeting priorities for the 2023 fiscal year.

During her testimony, Bump emphasized the importance of equity and accountability in conducting audits of the state’s pandemic relief spending

She also requested $500,000 in new funding to launch an advanced IT audit unit meant to review and test the mechanisms which protect the sensitive information of state agencies.

Bump noted the increasing prevalence of cyber threats, and that while her office already performs audits in areas such as internal control policy and cybersecurity awareness, a more aggressive approach is needed to maintain a high efficiency which matches national and international standards.

“During my tenure in the Auditor’s Office, I have come to understand that to be an effective voice for accountability, we must lead by example,” said Bump.

“My office’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year will allow us to do just that. It will commit us to strengthening our oversight work in areas of high-risk, putting equity at the forefront of our work, using data and technology to move us forward, and prioritizing the people and systems that make all this possible,” she continued.

The Office of the State Auditor conducts audits of various state agencies, department, and programs, identifying approximately $1.4 billion in illegal or fraudulent spending since 2011.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter