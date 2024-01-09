State Fire Marshal Gives Winter Weather Warnings

BARNSTABLE – As the season for snow begins in the region, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal, Jon M. Davine, is reminding residents to test their carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and keep dryer, furnace, and other exhaust vents clear of snow.

Carbon monoxide is a leading cause of fatal poisoning, and home heating equipment is the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home, says Department of Fire Services officials.

The department is urging residents to check CO alarms to be sure they are working properly, and if an alarm is past the manufacturer’s recommended lifespan, they recommend replacing it.

Residents should also be sure to keep outside vents clear of falling, drifting, or shoveled snow.

“Fuel-fired heating appliances like dryers, furnaces, boilers, and fireplaces are all sources of carbon monoxide,” State Fire Marshal Davine said.

“If the vent or flue is blocked, this poisonous gas can reach deadly levels inside the home. Know where the vents on your home are, be sure to clear them when shoveling, and be careful not to blow snow onto them if using snowblowers,” said Davine.

Massachusetts fire departments detected CO at nearly 5,000 incidents in 2022, officials said, and 90% of the calls were at residential settings.

The poison gas can cause headache, fatigue, dizziness, and/or nausea at lower concentrations and death at higher concentrations.

Exposure while asleep is particularly dangerous, with children, older adults, and people with lung or heart disease being especially vulnerable, says officials.

For more information on carbon monoxide and CO alarms, visit the DFS website.