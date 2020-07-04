State Fire Marshall: Stay Safe During 4th Of July

BOSTON – Fire officials across the state are reminding the public to stay safe during the 4th of July. With many sanctioned fireworks displays cancelled, State fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey is reminding the public that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.

“Consumer grade fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, for possession or purchase, you should not have them or transport them into Massachusetts, even if they were purchased legally outside the Commonwealth,’ said Ostroskey.

Over the last decade there have been 858 major fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts, these incidents have resulted in an estimated loss of 2.9 million dollars.

“Fourth of July is a great part of our heritage and our celebrations across the country across the country, we always want people to be safe and have an enjoyable holiday,” said Ostroskey.

Juy 4th is one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters.