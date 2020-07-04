You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Fire Marshall: Stay Safe During 4th Of July

State Fire Marshall: Stay Safe During 4th Of July

July 4, 2020

BOSTON – Fire officials across the state are reminding the public to stay safe during the 4th of July. With many sanctioned fireworks displays cancelled, State fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey is reminding the public that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.

“Consumer grade fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, for possession or purchase, you should not have them or transport them into Massachusetts, even if they were purchased legally outside the Commonwealth,’ said Ostroskey.

Over the last decade there have been 858 major fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts, these incidents have resulted in an estimated loss of 2.9 million dollars.

“Fourth of July is a great part of our heritage and our celebrations across the country across the country, we always want people to be safe and have an enjoyable holiday,” said Ostroskey.

Juy 4th is one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 