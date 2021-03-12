You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth, Nantucket Get Funding For Wetland Restorations

Falmouth, Nantucket Get Funding For Wetland Restorations

March 12, 2021

FALMOUTH – State funding has been allocated for wetland restoration projects within the towns of Falmouth and Nantucket.

Falmouth officials have been granted $30,000 for the restoration of the upper Coonamessett River watershed.

Biodiversity will be improved with the money and the area will be renovated in order to ensure that it can adapt to conditions far into the future.

A total of $50,000 was given to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation in order to preserve the Windswept cranberry bog. The grant will fund the preliminary engineering design for the bog’s restoration project.

The two grants were a part of $285,000 in total funding allocated to seven restoration projects across Massachusetts.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 