Falmouth, Nantucket Get Funding For Wetland Restorations

FALMOUTH – State funding has been allocated for wetland restoration projects within the towns of Falmouth and Nantucket.

Falmouth officials have been granted $30,000 for the restoration of the upper Coonamessett River watershed.

Biodiversity will be improved with the money and the area will be renovated in order to ensure that it can adapt to conditions far into the future.

A total of $50,000 was given to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation in order to preserve the Windswept cranberry bog. The grant will fund the preliminary engineering design for the bog’s restoration project.

The two grants were a part of $285,000 in total funding allocated to seven restoration projects across Massachusetts.