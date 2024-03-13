State Officials Launch Citizen Climate Awareness Campaign

BOSTON – State officials recently announced the launch of “Climate Action is for All of Us,” a climate-centered media campaign encouraging civic action and awareness.

According to research performed by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, many residents are interested in learning what changes they can make to lessen their environmental impact.

“For years, we’ve been seeing the disruptive impacts of climate change across the world. Coupled with the massive energy transition we’re in, the way we live our lives is changing,” said Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. “Through this campaign, Massachusetts is leading in a solutions-based approach to climate change.”

“We encourage everyone to learn what they can do to protect their communities and do their part in spreading awareness of how climate change is reshaping our world.”

Actions the public can take include weatherizing their home, switching to an electric vehicle, and using public transportation and/or an emission-free E-Bike or E-scooter.

For a comprehensive list, click here.