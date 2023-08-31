LISTEN: State Officials Put Yarmouth Migrant Shelter Plans on Hold

YARMOUTH – The state’s plans to potentially use the Yarmouth Resort as a shelter for migrants has been put on temporary hold, according to State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District Chris Flanagan.

Governor Maura Healey’s office shared that due to the building not having a valid certificate of occupancy, the Yarmouth Resort is now on hold.

Officials said they would update local officials and legislators if they move forward with the shelter location.

The governor’s plan to tackle a growing influx of migrants has added several Cape Cod communities as potential shelters, including Eastham and Joint Base Cape Cod.

The proposal called for homeless migrant families to be housed in 80 to 100 rooms at the Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 as part of a State of Emergency declared in Massachusetts earlier this month.

Under the emergency, state laws can override local guidelines and policies.

According to state officials, there are over 20,000 individuals in state shelters.