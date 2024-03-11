You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Program To Update Broadband Infrastructure For Affordable Housing Units

March 11, 2024

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Broadband Institute has announced an initiative to expand high-speed internet in affordable housing units throughout the state.

The Residential Internet Retrofit Program will use $22 million to update the wiring and equipment for approximately 22,000 units using funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Internet service providers and property owners will both be involved as part of an effort to accommodate increased infrastructure needs in remote work, online education, and telehealth.

“Our economic future depends on high-quality internet access for all, especially for low-income populations who have been historically overlooked and disproportionately impacted by the digital divide,” said Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao.

“The Retrofit Program takes an equitable approach to addressing the root causes of low-quality internet services in public and affordable housing,” she said. “This program makes direct investments that will lead to enhanced connectivity for residents, helping them engage fully in twenty-first-century activities.”

To learn more, click here.

