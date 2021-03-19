State Provides $30 Million for Early Education & Child Care

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced more than $30 million in grants to support early education and care providers across the state.

The money will be distributed by the Department of Early Education & Care to help programs and services hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our administration is committed to supporting families and child care providers across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“This $30 million investment represents funding for the critical infrastructure of safe and stable child care to facilitate families and guardians’ abilities to return to work and to economic recovery.”

Center-based providers serving state-subsidized families will receive $15 million in workforce grants to address recruiting and retaining qualified staff.

The other half of the funds will go towards small business child care providers in order to make health, safety and quality improvements to programs and ensure they remain open.

The EEC also proposed plans to distribute $110 million in federal stimulus funds pending legislative appropriation.

These funds would be distributed through monthly grants to EEC licensed providers during COVID-19 economic recovery.