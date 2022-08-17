State Provides Mass Maritime with Skills Capital Grant

BUZZARDS BAY – Massachusetts Maritime Academy has been given a Skills Capital Grant worth $500,000 from the state government.

The money will be used to benefit the school’s Advanced Manufacturing and Design Maker Space.

The recently-created program aims to boost opportunities for underemployed adults while also generating avenues for women and students of color to join STEM and vocational fields.

The Maker Space itself was created after MMA was provided with $250,000 in Skills Capital Grant money last year.

Aspects such as student enrollment and equipment upgrades will be funded through the most recent grant.

MMA was one of 70 organizations in Massachusetts to recently be given one of these grants. Since the program was created in 2015, Skills Capital Grants have aided around 40,000 students across the Bay State.