State Rep. Peake Will Not Seek Re-election

January 22, 2024

US Senator for MA Ed Markey and State Rep. Sarah Peake

HYANNIS – Fourth Barnstable District State Representative Sarah Peake has announced that she will not seek re-election after her current term ends later this year.

The former Provincetown Select Board member has held the seat since 2006.

Peake said she wants to give new candidates an opening to leave their mark on the region’s politics and has announced her retirement now to allow them ample time to get nomination papers ready.

The district consists of the towns of Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet, all in the county of Barnstable.

