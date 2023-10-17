State Replaces Stolen SNAP Benefits For Victims Of Fraud

BOSTON – State officials recently announced that the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance has begun to provide replacement payments for victims of SNAP benefit theft.

The program will cover benefits lost to phishing, skimming, and similar methods of fraud occurring from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024.

Those seeking to receive replacement payments can contact the DTA and submit a claim, which if approved would replace the lesser amount between the total amount of benefits lost or double the monthly allotment of the applying household.

“This is a significant step towards protecting SNAP clients from fraudulent activities and ensuring that they receive the benefits for which they are eligible,” said Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“These efforts make people experiencing food insecurity whole and give them back the funds taken by bad actors,” she said. “SNAP is a critical tool for us to combat hunger and support local grocery stores, farmers, and food security for vulnerable families and individuals in the Commonwealth.”

DTA Commissioner Jeff McCue urged SNAP recipients to be vigilant and monitor their accounts to avoid ongoing fraud attempts.

The state first acted to replace benefits lost to theft using in-state funds in May 2023 for the period on or before September 30, 2022.

To request replacement benefits, click here or dial the DTA Stolen Benefits Line at 833-602-9247.