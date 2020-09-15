Steamship Authority Launches eFerry Ticketing on Traditional Ferry Services

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has launched its eFerry tickets for its traditional service, allowing customers a quick, convenient and contact-less method to buy their tickets and hop on board their ferry.

It comes after the deployment of the eFerry tickets on the high-speed ferry service to Nantucket in 2019.

Since then, the Steamship Authority has worked with Pronto CX to develop a mobile web app that allows customers to pay for their traditional ferry tickets using their Apple Pay or Google Wallet mobile payment methods, or by using a debit or credit card.

“I could not be more pleased that the roll-out of the eFerry tickets is now complete,” said General Manager Robert Davis.

“We have already seen from the high-speed service that the eFerry ticket makes it quicker and easier for passengers to purchase tickets and get on board one of our ferries, and the new payment process will further streamline the process for our traditional ferry passengers. The contact-less technology is also offering the added benefit of being one less touchpoint in the travel purchase process – an improvement that cannot be understated in the age of COVID-19.”

As with the high-speed ferry tickets, customers redeem their tickets by loading them to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the terminal and holding their iPhone, Apple Watch or Android device near a ticket scanner to board the ferry.

Unlike the fast ferry tickets, which still need to be purchased with a reservation made on the Authority’s website, the traditional ferry tickets can be purchased on the web without having to log in to an account.

Customers can choose their route, their fare and the number of tickets before paying.

The tickets are then loaded to the customer’s Apple Wallet or Google Pay and are ready to be redeemed at the terminal.

The eFerry tickets use near-field communication technology (NFC) for redemption instead of asking passengers to scan a barcode displayed on a smartphone.

The Steamship Authority is the first domestic ferry operator to use NFC, which has allowed for easier, faster and safer boarding while providing a more seamless experience for passengers.

Steamship Authority officials said that future enhancements to the eFerry ticket system will include the ability to load multi-ride cards to a customer’s Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

The ticket and mobile payment web app were designed by Pronto CX, a mobile-first smart event and customer engagement platform specializing in tap-and-go Apple Wallet and Google Pay based experiences including ticketed travel, event tickets, contact-less payments, and loyalty/membership program enablement.

“Following the successful eFerry ticket launch late last year, it was important to extend the same mobile experience to passengers traveling on the conventional ferry,” said Pronto CX Head of Product Conrad Caplin.

“The project was unfortunately delayed by COVID-19, but that also helped the project team focus on delivering a fast, easy and safe ticket purchase and conveyance experience. We’re excited to hear the feedback from passengers, especially when they buy and add an eFerry ticket to their mobile wallet in 10 seconds or less.”