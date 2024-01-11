Steamship Authority Readies Reservations

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has announced Head Start and vehicle reservation opening dates for Summer 2024.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Head Start customers may make reservations online and via U.S. mail for travel from May 15, 2024, through October 20, 2024.

Eligible customers may make up to 10 one-way or round-trip reservations for travel during the summer schedule.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024, up to five reservations can be made directly into another person’s name for personal use. Three of those five reservations can be requested as a transferable reservation, which can be transferred to another individual at a later date.

Both year-round residents who qualify for the Excursion Program and seasonal homeowners who qualify for the Preferred Program can apply.

As for standard vehicle reservations, those open January 23 and 30 for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, respectively.

Telephone and in-person reservations can be made beginning February 6.

Applications for Head Start can be found here.