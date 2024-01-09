Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Mid-Week Winds

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has waived change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, due to forecasted gusty winds.

Officials said disruptions are most likely to occur on the Nantucket route Tuesday night, with cancellations on both the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard routes possible Wednesday.

They advise passengers to monitor the weather if they are planning to travel.

Reservations can be modified on the Authority’s website, over the phone, or at one of the terminals.