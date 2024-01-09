You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Mid-Week Winds

January 9, 2024

COURTESY OF STEAMSHIP AUTHORITY
M/V Nantucket

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has waived change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, due to forecasted gusty winds.

Officials said disruptions are most likely to occur on the Nantucket route Tuesday night, with cancellations on both the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard routes possible Wednesday.

They advise passengers to monitor the weather if they are planning to travel. 

Reservations can be modified on the Authority’s website, over the phone, or at one of the terminals.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


