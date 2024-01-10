Structure Fire Damages Chatham Home

CHATHAM – A structure fire damaged a Chatham home at 54 Round Cove Road around 2 am on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but officials said that smoke detectors likely made the life-or-death difference in alerting the residents who were asleep at the time when the fire broke out in the basement.

Mutual aid responded from towns including Harwich, Orleans, Brewster, Dennis, Eastham, and Yarmouth.

Officials said the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction in the home’s basement electrical panel.

The following is a statement from the Chatham Fire Department.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2:19 am, the Chatham Fire Department received an emergency call from the resident of 54 Round Cove Rd. reporting a possible basement fire. The occupants of the home were woken up and alerted by smoke detectors. The residents reported that there was a heavy volume of smoke in the home, and they could hear a rumbling noise in the basement, and both occupants were able to safely evacuate.

Engine 186 and Tower 189 responded, off duty personnel were recalled, and a working fire assignment was initiated. A Chatham police officer was first on scene, confirming an active fire in the basement and that all occupants of the home had evacuated. The residents’ dog was initially reported missing but was located hiding on a back porch by Orleans FD personnel and was safely relocated to a neighbor’s home. Crews made entry and contained the fire to the area of origin in the basement. Personnel from Harwich, Orleans, Brewster, Dennis, Eastham, and Yarmouth assisted at the scene and provided station coverage.

The fire started at the electrical panel and the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. The fire was quickly under control and crews were on scene for approximately one hour ventilating, checking for fire extension, overhauling, and assisting the homeowner. This incident highlights the importance of working smoke detectors in the home. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Thank you to our police department and mutual aid partners for their assistance in bringing this fire under control.