Study Finds Massachusetts Has Eighth Most Robust Teacher Workforce

HYANNIS – In a recent study examining teacher shortages in the United States, Massachusetts was ranked in the top 10 among states with the most robust teacher workforces.

The study, conducted by education research firm Scholaroo, examined the number of teachers in public schools compared to its student enrollment figures, listing Massachusetts as eighth in its rankings with 83.89 teachers per 1,000 students enrolled.

Massachusetts narrowly topped Connecticut, which has an 82.31 teacher-student ratio in public schools, while falling behind regional neighbors in Maine, New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont, which leads the nation with 97.6 teachers per 1,000 students.

The study noted that demand for teachers is increasing nationwide even as the shortage of teachers increases, a trend attributed in part to bad working conditions and low salaries for those working in the profession.

In-state teacher shortages highlighted in the study include Computer Science, Language Arts, Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, English as a Second Language, Special Education, and World Languages.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter