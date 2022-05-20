You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – AAA Travel Forecast

Sunday Journal – AAA Travel Forecast

May 20, 2022

Memorial Day—the unofficial start of the summer season—is right around the corner. AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mary Maguire was welcomed back on to Sunday Journal, as she broke down the latest holiday travel forecast while also offering summer travel tips.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 