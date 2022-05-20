Memorial Day—the unofficial start of the summer season—is right around the corner. AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mary Maguire was welcomed back on to Sunday Journal, as she broke down the latest holiday travel forecast while also offering summer travel tips.
Sunday Journal – AAA Travel Forecast
May 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – AAA Travel Forecast
- Sunday Journal – First Sharks of the Season with OCEARCH
- Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod
- Amid Shortage, A Baby Center Launches Formula Drive
- Estimated Canal Bridge Replacement Costs Range from $3 to $4 Billion
- Barnstable July 4th Fireworks Postponed
- Yarmouth Voters Decide Two Select Board Seats
- Lobstermen Praise New Fisheries Legislation
- Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening
- US Case of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts Man
- Biden Invokes Defense Production Act for Baby Formula Shortage
- Chatham Town Offices to Remain Closed Through End of May
- Officials Say More Areas of US May See Mask Recommendations