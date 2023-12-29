Since COVID, the arts industry has faced numerous challenges and changes, and Executive Director Michael Albaugh says their symphony has been no different. He joins Sunday Journal to talk about the biggest changes of 2023, and what’s in store for arts on Cape in the new year. He also updates on the hunt for the organization’s next Artistic Director.
Sunday Journal – Arts on the Cape Cape Symphony
December 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
