Sunday Journal – Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeing New Need, Expansions 2024

January 12, 2024

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cape and Islands Executive Director JR Mell says 2023 was a stellar year for mentoring kids, however their successes are illuminating what challenges youths are facing in a post-COVID world. He says mental health is the biggest issue, and two years of upended social and educational learning has driven up need for mentors. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss what opportunities are available on the Cape to mentor, including a mentor session at Cape Cod Beer January 25.

