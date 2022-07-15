Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen

The 13th iteration of Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen takes to the roads of Cape Cod on Sunday, July 17. Founder of the event, as well as 5th Barnstable District State Representative, Steve Xiarhos was welcomed back onto the program this week. He spoke about the planning process for this year event as well as the meaning behind the ride, which honors local military members who died in service along with local vets over the years.