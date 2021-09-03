You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Calmer Choice with Emily Smalley

Sunday Journal – Calmer Choice with Emily Smalley

September 3, 2021

Incoming CEO for Calmer Choice Emily Smalley joined Sunday Journal this weekend. Emily discussed her path to the organization, what services are provided by the program, and how those services can aid local families as schools starts back up.

