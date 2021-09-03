Incoming CEO for Calmer Choice Emily Smalley joined Sunday Journal this weekend. Emily discussed her path to the organization, what services are provided by the program, and how those services can aid local families as schools starts back up.
Sunday Journal – Calmer Choice with Emily Smalley
September 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
