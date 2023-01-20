Now into his second week on the job, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his early successes and ongoing goals. He highlights a new “vertical prosecution” structure to get officials more familiar with cases, as well as efforts towards creating a mental health session.
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois
January 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
