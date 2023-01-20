You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois

Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois

January 20, 2023

Now into his second week on the job, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his early successes and ongoing goals. He highlights a new “vertical prosecution” structure to get officials more familiar with cases, as well as efforts towards creating a mental health session.

